University Coach Tells Player to Choose Between Posting Firearm Photos or Playing Lacrosse

Florida’s Palm Beach Atlantic University lacrosse coach sent text messages to one of his players warning him that he had to choose between posting online photos of firearms or playing lacrosse.

The NRA-ILA reports that the player—on Instagram as @Duckmanscholl—had been posting photos of game he hunted and guns he liked to carry.

Here is an example of the player’s posts:

The lacrosse coach responded to the photos by texting, “You want to play lacrosse for PBA [Palm Beach Atlantic University], you won’t post pics of your guns and stuff. That’s simple. You want to continue to post this—you don’t play.”

The player made clear that forced to choose between exercising his Second Amendment rights and playing lacrosse, he would stick with his guns. He then filed a complaint with the university and the school said “the student’s pictures did not violate school policy and that they had spoken to the coach about the issue.”

On August 8, Breitbart News reported that a student wearing an NRA shirt was removed from a high school history class in California’s Lodi Unified School District. The history teacher who removed the student gave an anti-gun lecture to a second student, who was also wearing an NRA shirt.

The district says the shirts did not violate the school dress code and made clear they will be working with staff on “dress code policies.”

