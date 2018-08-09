Donald Trump Condemns ‘Bad Leadership’ After Spike in Chicago Shootings

President Donald Trump criticized leaders of Chicago on Thursday, blaming them for the increase in shootings during the summer.

“They had 63 incidents last weekend and 12 deaths,” Trump said during a roundtable on prison reform. “That’s bad stuff happening.”

Trump called for all communities to strengthen their bonds with law enforcement and for leaders to take responsibility.

“That’s bad leadership,” he said. “There’s no reason in a million years that something like that should be happening.”

In response to the shootings, Chicago Mayer Rahm Emanuel announced that 430 additional police officers would be put on the streets and a surge of up to 600 officers would be deployed this weekend.

https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/chicago-police-deployments-officers-shootings/

Trump has repeatedly criticized the violence in Chicago, particularly when the shooting rates rise in the summer.

“The killings are at a record pace and tough police work, which Chicago will not allow, would bring things back to order fast,” Trump wrote on Twitter in May. “The killings must stop!”