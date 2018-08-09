President Donald Trump continued criticizing the Russia investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, suggesting Thursday that the investigators could be fired.

“Phony Dossier, FISA disgrace and so many lying and dishonest people already fired,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “17 Angry Dems? Stay tuned!”

Trump continued his criticism of the investigation while on vacation at his club at Bedminster, New Jersey.

“This is an illegally brought Rigged Witch Hunt run by people who are totally corrupt and/or conflicted,” he wrote. “It was started and paid for by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats.”

Earlier in the day, Trump quoted Graham Ledger of One America News.

“There has been no evidence whatsoever that Donald Trump or the campaign was involved in any kind of collusion to fix the 2016 election,” Ledger said on his show. “In fact the evidence is the opposite, that Hillary Clinton & the Democrats colluded with the Russians to fix the 2016 election.”

Trump made his remarks after his lawyer Rudy Giuliani warned that more was coming to light about the partisan investigation.

“The reality is, the real story is not that the case isn’t going to fizzle,” Giuliani said in an interview with Sean Hannity. “It’s going to blow up on them. The real question is, what we talked about before, there’s a lot more to what they did that nobody knows about yet.”

