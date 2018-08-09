In his new book Fraud: How the Left Plans to Steal the Next Election, Government Accountability Institute (GAI) research director Eric Eggers details the Democrat Party’s reliance on illegal voting and their efforts to keep those vulnerabilities intact.

Here, Breitbart News sits down with Eggers to discuss voter fraud, how it goes ignored by the media and politicians, and the Democrats’ push for giving noncitizens the right to vote.

The reason I’ve been interested in covering immigration is that there has never been enough data and information readily available to the public on the issue. Did you find this same problem when tackling the issue of election fraud for your book?

You know everybody else that says voter fraud is not a real problem, they’re not looking at actual data. And so that’s why the study that we did at GAI that goes in the book I think was so crucial because it was the first of its kind analysis of the double votes and looking at actual votes, not just voter rolls, but actual votes. So we found 2,100 double votes in Florida, 8,400 votes all told. Anytime someone actually goes through the effort of looking at the voter rolls, they find voter fraud.

There were 1,800 ballots cast by noncitizens in the state of Virginia over the course of just a few years. And of course, the Democrats’ reaction to this, led by Terry McAuliffe, is actually not to say, ‘Hey that’s a problem, we should go try to figure out what’s going on and fix it.’ They just quietly remove the noncitizens from the voter rolls and try to act like nothing happened.

When you were writing the book, did you find this attitude to ignore voter fraud is prevalent?

There are constituencies that have built their careers and reputations on the idea that voter fraud doesn’t exist. And so I think that’s why you see lawyers, who have worked on the ground to try to expose it, they find receptiveness on the part of Republicans, not Democrats.

I mean, let’s be honest, the Democrat political machine is built in part on the reliance of illegal votes cast by demographics that vote reliably for Democrats. I actually give Democratic [New Hampshire] Secretary of State Bill Gardner a lot of credit, because he’s one of the few people who as a Democrat has witnessed voter fraud first hand. And he says,’Listen, this is a problem.’ But as I point out, not only did Bill Gardner say that he witnessed voter fraud, but as secretary of state he couldn’t do anything to stop it because of the weaknesses of the voter fraud laws in his state.

Part of the problem is that some of the stuff that we call voter fraud is actually legal.

Tell me about some of the alarming statistics that are included in this book.

The Supreme Court cited that nearly three million people are registered to vote in more than one state or were in 2012. And we have every reason to believe that number has only increased. And 24 million [voter] registrations nationwide are either inaccurate or completely wrong. That’s one out of eight voter registrations. So those are stats that show how widespread the problem is and like this is the natural result of having entrenched interests that actively fight every turn to prevent any effort to increase accuracy or security for American elections.

You have an entire chapter of the book dedicated to globalist billionaire George Soros and you call him the “man behind the ballot booth.” Tell me about his influence in keeping American elections insecure.

Soros doesn’t only fund entities that create an atmosphere where voter fraud can occur, but he also funds politicians, so of course the politicians that take his money aren’t going to do anything to counter the policies that help facilitate voter fraud.

Basically, Soros funds groups that do two things: They fight to keep the vulnerabilities of American elections in place and he funds groups that go out and roust up any voter by any means necessary, regardless of the legality of their [immigration] status in the country.

That’s why he’s funded groups like the ACLU … and La Raza and ACORN, both of whom have had to change their names because of how common voter fraud has been associated with their employees.

The apparatus to move all the pieces around to try to commit voter fraud, they share a common link and that link is George Soros.

Something I’ve written extensively about is how the impact of voter fraud can grow with the increasing foreign-born population living in the United States. You talk about this in the first chapter of the book. In your research, did you find that a massive foreign-born population in the country only makes rooting out voter fraud that much more difficult?

This is a complicated issue. I want to be very clear, Americans should be in favor of all Americans being able to cast their ballots. And however you got here … if you become an American citizen, then absolutely, voting is one of the benefits of being an American citizen. You should have the right to vote. And I think what part of the crime is, is that these vulnerabilities … actually imperil the noncitizens from potentially being able to realize American citizenship and all of the privileges that come with it.

The system is so vulnerable that when these immigrants — who aren’t citizens — when they go to get a driver’s license and they check the box to say they want to register to vote, that act right there is enough to keep them from ever becoming an American citizen. That’s just one example of the very real threat that vulnerabilities that create voter fraud, that’s the threat that it poses to noncitizens.

Clearly, the Democratic party has targeted ethnic groups, emerging populations — Hispanic, Latino populations — like that’s who they are targeting. There’s a reason why the states that Trump won in the Midwest broke that way because I think you saw a lot of white, blue-collar voters that sort of abandoned by the modern Democratic Party. And here comes Trump and it was perfect timing.

But the Democrats are clearly playing the long game. Demography is destiny. That’s who they realize is going to be their majority voting blocs in the future and that’s who they are targeting.

[Democratic National Convention] Chairman Tom Perez has a long history of extending and advocating for giving voting rights to noncitizens. He worked for another Soros-funded group called Casa de Maryland before he joined the Obama Justice Department. Casa de Maryland has consistently advocated for giving noncitizens the right to vote. Perez’s hometown, Takoma Park, Maryland has actually been giving citizens the right to vote since 1992.

The concept of noncitizens voting is often described as being problematic, but it’s not explained for Americans to understand why it is so problematic for the nation. Can you explain, as you do in the book, about the issues with giving noncitizens the right to vote?

I think the simple answer to this is if you’re going to let noncitizens vote, why have a country that’s defined by parameters? Why have a border? Why have the concept of citizenship? What does it mean to be a citizen? We, at GAI, spend a lot of our time uncovering this foreign influence in American elections, and I think why that’s so important … there’s a reason we have laws against foreign contributions in American elections. It’s this idea of American influence over American destiny. American sovereignty over American destiny.

You want people that have a stake here. You want people that are Americans making decisions in favor of American elections. You wouldn’t think that’s so controversial, but for the first time now, you’ve got a majority of Democrats who are saying that they actually think it’s okay for noncitizens to vote. I think that’s just really scary and I think it’s important for Americans to realize this emerging strain of political philosophy.

Why are we seeing this push for giving noncitizens the right to vote, nationally, now?

As we’ve seen, the number of immigrants has only increased over the past several decades. It’s a slow and gradual sort of acclamation to ‘Hey, okay the immigrants are here’ and as a society, we seem to be growing more in favor of we want more things. There’s a reason we’re starting to see more avowed socialists winning more.

At the end of the day, I don’t think the push for noncitizens voting is inconsistent with where the Democratic Party is going at large. I mean, why would we want to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement? It’s because it’s seen as being unfair and unfavorable to immigrant populations. I think we seem to be less concerned with legality and more concerned with humanity in many situations.

Would you describe this push for noncitizens voting as being driven by the booming, record high foreign-born population?

I think it’s that coupled with the clear courting of the Democratic Party establishment of its future voting blocs. I think the two forces tend to go hand in hand.