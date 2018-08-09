Massachusetts Man Arrested for Allegedly Using Twitter to Solicit Murder of ICE Agents

Federal agents arrested a Massachusetts man in New York for allegedly using Twitter to solicit the murder of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced Thursday morning that federal agents arrested Brandon Ziobrowski, 33, of Cambridge, at 7:15 a.m. for tweeting a threat saying he “would give $500 to anyone who kills an ICE agent.”

“I am broke, but I will scrounge and literally give $500 to anyone who kills an ice agent. @me seriously who else can pledge get it on this let’s make it work,” Ziobrowski allegedly tweeted July 2, according to NBC News.

Twitter later suspended his account at the request of law enforcement officials.

The suspect allegedly began posting threatening messages against politicians and law enforcement long before his alleged July tweet. He wrote in one tweet that he desired to “slit” Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) throat and began tweeting messages encouraging violence against members of law enforcement, according to the indictment.

The indictment also stated that he threatened ICE over Twitter in March.

Ziobrowski is accused of using interstate and foreign commerce to transmit a threat to injure another person, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. He is expected to appear in Brooklyn federal court on Thursday for his initial hearing.