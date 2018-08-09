NAACP Poll: Black Americans’ Support for Donald Trump Surges

A poll conducted by the NAACP shows that black support for President Donald Trump sits at 21 percent, which, according to the Washington Examiner, is more than double his support in an April poll conducted by Reuters.

As is expected from a far-left group like the NAACP, the shockingly high 21 percent number was all but ignored in favor of a Trump-is-racist viewpoint:

Trump’s strategy of trotting out black people to support him is not working, if it is intended to inspire African-American support for him or his policies. Black celebrities like Kanye West or Dennis Rodman who support Trump do not help Trump’s support among African-American voters. To the contrary, more than three times as many black voters say that black celebrities speaking on Trump’s behalf makes them less interested in listening to or supporting Trump’s ideas than black voters who say it would make them more open to listening to or supporting Trump’s ideas. A majority of black voters say these celebrities have no impact.

And:

Three quarters of African Americans, Latinos and Asian Americans believe Trump is setting race relations back while a small majority of white voters believe so. Black women (89%), in particular, feel disrespected by President Trump. This is a likely contributor to why African American women voters have had high turnout in recent off year and special elections – witness Alabama and Virginia.

Except…

In the 2016 presidential election, Trump earned just eight percent of the black vote. (Romney earned just six percent in 2012.) As of today, though, almost three times as many black voters are happy with the job he is doing.

If Trump is even able to snag 15 percent of the black vote in 2020, the Democrat will have almost no chance.

The NAACP poll also backs up a recent Rasmussen poll that showed black support for Trump at a whopping 29 percent (doubling his number from last year), and that is among likely voters. The NAACP screen was a looser one, looking only for registered voters.

