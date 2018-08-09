Newspaper Makes Rubber Band Gun to Highlight Danger of 3D-Printed Firearms

The Palm Beach Post is highlighting the danger of 3D-printed firearms by showing how easy it is to make a 3D-printed rubber band gun.

The Post points to the national conversation around 3D-print files for guns and gun parts, conversation that includes speculation about the possibility of making firearms in a way that was once considered science fiction. It reports, “[But] if you think 3D guns are space-age stuff, think again.”

The Post then turns to an “expert” who uses a 3D printer to make a very thin piece of material in the shape of a handgun. The expert speaks with a Post reporter throughout the printing process, assuring him an individual could print an entire “arsenal” in a weekend. He then prints another thin piece of material in the shape of a handgun–along with a few pieces of plastic–which he puts together to show how easy it is to make a rubber band gun:

On July 28, 2018, Breitbart New reported Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) warning that 3D-printed guns open the door to a “fully semiautomatic weapon.” And Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass. ) warns that we have come to a place where a 3D-print cartridge is “as deadly as a gun cartridge.”

On August 2, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) is pushing a ban on any gun that is completely plastic and, therefore, “undetectable,” even though the manufacture or possession of such guns was already made illegal by the Undetectable Firearms Act of 1988.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.