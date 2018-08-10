Donald Trump Begs Democrats to Embrace Nancy Pelosi

President Donald Trump mockingly urged Democrats on Friday to endorse House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi ahead of the midterm elections.

“Democrats, please do not distance yourselves from Nancy Pelosi,” he wrote on Twitter. “She is a wonderful person whose ideas & policies may be bad, but who should definitely be given a 4th chance.”

Some Democrats have vocally distanced themselves from Pelosi, publicly stating that they would not support her for Speaker if Democrats win back the House of Representatives in 2018.

Republicans continue to campaign on the fear that Pelosi will return as Speaker of the House if Democrats take the House majority.

Trump continues to campaign against Pelosi at his recent rallies.

“She is trying very hard & has every right to take down the Democrat Party if she has veered too far left!” Trump added.