Donald Trump ‘Honored’ by Kanye West Support

President Donald Trump praised global superstar Kanye West on Friday after West defended his decision to support the president.

“Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president reminded critics that African-American unemployment was at the lowest point in recorded history.

“So honored by this,” he added. “Thank you Kanye for your support. It is making a big difference!”

Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH. One new and great FACT – African American unemployment is the lowest ever recorded in the history of our Country. So honored by this. Thank you Kanye for your support. It is making a big difference! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

West first released a photo of him wearing a Make America Great Again hat prior to the release of his new music.

West said that he supported Trump because everyone in Hollywood and hip-hop tried to force him to support Hillary Clinton.

“[J]ust as a musician, African-American, guy out in Hollywood — all these different things, you know, everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me,” West said in an interview on Thursday with Jimmy Kimmel. “And then told me every time I said I liked Trump that I couldn’t say it out loud or my career would be over. I’d get kicked out of the black community because blacks — we’re supposed to have a monolithic thought, we can only like, we can only be Democrats and all.”