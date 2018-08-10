Donald Trump: NFL Players Still Kneeling for Reasons They Can’t Define

President Donald Trump reacted to NFL players who continued to kneel on the field during the national anthem.

“The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

A handful of players were spotted kneeling last night or raising their fists in protest in some of the pre-season games.

Trump ridiculed them for protesting the national anthem without even defining their protests.

“Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their ‘outrage’ at something that most of them are unable to define,” he wrote.

Trump urged the players to stop protesting and have fun on the field.

“They make a fortune doing what they love. Be happy, be cool!,” he wrote, calling a football game “no place to protest.”

“Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest,” he wrote. “Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay!”

Philadelphia Eagles players Malcolm Jenkins and De’Vante Bausby raised their fists during the anthem as well as San Francisco 49ers player Marquise Goodwin and Miami Dolphins player Robert Quinn.

Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson knelt during the anthem.

In a statement, the NFL said that they continued to discuss the National Anthem with the players and “issues of equality and social justice.”

“While those discussions continue, the NFL has agreed to delay implementing or enforcing any club work rules that could result in players being disciplined for their conduct during the performance of the anthem,” the statement concluded.

