Facebook Says 3D-Printed Gun Files Violate Its ‘Community Standards’

Facebook says 3D-printed gun files violate the “community standards” set for its social media platform.

As a consequence, Facebook says it is banning websites that share the 3D-printed gun files.

CNN Money reports a Facebook spokesperson released a statement on the issue, saying, “Sharing instructions on how to manufacture firearms using 3D printers or CNC milling machines is not allowed under our Community Standards. In line with our policies, we are removing this content from Facebook.”

Breitbart News previously reported that a coalition of gun groups claimed Facebook and Amazon censored them after they posted 3D-printed gun files online. The coalition of groups included the Firearms Policy Coalition, Calguns Foundation, Firearms Policy Foundation, and the California Association of Federal Firearms Licenses.

The coalition said Facebook blocked the site from which the downloads can be accessed and Amazon removed the site from servers.

Facebook’s action follows an emerging pattern of social media censorship in which Alex Jones’ Infowars, conservative activist Candance Owens, Republican Congressional candidate Elizabeth Heng, and others, have been blocked or otherwise restricted.

Alex Jones’ Infowars was banned from Facebook, Candance Owens was suspended by Twitter, and Facebook blocked Elizabeth Heng’s recent ad.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) voiced support for Facebook’s banning of Infowars and suggested Big Tech must continue blocking sites if our “democracy” is to survive:

Infowars is the tip of a giant iceberg of hate and lies that uses sites like Facebook and YouTube to tear our nation apart. These companies must do more than take down one website. The survival of our democracy depends on it. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 6, 2018

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.