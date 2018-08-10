Transcript is as follows:

AMINATOU SOW: In the grand scheme of the Senate, you are relatively new to the job.

KAMALA HARRIS: Yeah, I am—

SOW: And—

HARRIS: 18 months.

SOW: Yeah, and we’re wondering, maybe, if you could talk about what at this point you could consider your biggest win or the thing that you’re like “Woah, when I look back at those 18 months this is the thing I want at the top of the resume.”

HARRIS: I’ll tell you. Umm. One of the things that I think, for me, is most important is the role that I serve on that various committees that I’m on — umm — which are oversight committees. Let’s be clear. Those committees exist to watch and question what is going on with our government, the United States government. So, I’m on Senate Intelligence, I’m on Homeland Security, I’m on Judiciary and the accomplishment then is for me is a function of what I think my role should be. Often, especially in the last 18 months, has been to try and get at the truth. And so, the accomplishment is, and the goal is to always make sure that we are being, and the system is being, as transparent as possible and that, frankly, the American public has the answers and that we’re being told the truth. When that happens, I feel a sense of accomplishment and when it doesn’t I feel a sense of frustration.