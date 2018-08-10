Trump: Nancy Pelosi ‘Should Definitely Be Given a 4th Chance’

President Donald Trump taunted would-be Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Friday evening, urging Democrats not to distance themselves from their unpopular House of Representatives caucus leader because she is a “wonderful person” who “should definitely be given a 4th chance.”

Democrats, please do not distance yourselves from Nancy Pelosi. She is a wonderful person whose ideas & policies may be bad, but who should definitely be given a 4th chance. She is trying very hard & has every right to take down the Democrat Party if she has veered too far left! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

Pelosi declared in May that she intended to return as Speaker if Democrats win the midterm elections. However, a poll released Thursday revealed that 73% of registered voters, and 49% of Democrats, want her party to dump her.

NBC News has counted 51 Democratic candidates for House seats who have promised not to vote for Pelosi as Speaker. And the San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday that Pelosi has become Republicans’ favorite target in attack ads this election cycle.

Pelosi has led the Democratic Party caucus since 2002, and became the first female Speaker in 2007. However, she was criticized for centralizing power and tolerating corruption, and ultimately led her party to a crushing defeat in 2010 after pushing Obamacare through Congress.

Since then, the 78-year-old Pelosi has refused to yield to another leader, even though every Democrat who has defeated a Republican in a special election in this cycle has promised not to vote for her, and several Republicans have held onto their seats by tying her to their Democratic opponents.

“I think I’m worth the trouble,” Pelosi said earlier this year, according to the New York Times.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.