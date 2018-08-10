Trump to Rally with AG Patrick Morrisey for Senate in West Virginia

President Donald Trump will hold a get out the vote campaign rally for Patrick Morrissey on August 21 in West Virginia.

“We are pleased to announce that President Donald Trump will be featured in our next Make America Great Again rally in Charleston, West Virginia on Tuesday, August 21st,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

Trump will hold the August 21 Make America Great Again rally at 7:00 p.m. in Charleston, West Virginia. It will be his third rally in the state since the start of his presidential campaign in 2015.

Glassner went on:

President Trump loves the people of West Virginia and looks forward to celebrating with them our booming economy that’s delivering record job growth and rising incomes to hardworking West Virginia families. The President will also use the rally to remind voters what’s at stake in the midterm elections this fall, and encourage all West Virginians to get out and vote for Patrick Morrissey in his race to defeat Joe Manchin for the Senate and help protect and expand our GOP majorities in the House and Senate.

President Trump is expected to tout the benefits of the economy under his administration and its effect on families in West Virginia, including record low unemployment. He is likely to also share plans to fully fund a southern border wall, negotiate “fair and reciprocal trade deals, and the impending confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh,” according to the campaign.

The President will rally West Virginians to vote in the midterm elections in November to support candidates like Morrissey. The Trump campaign communicated that he will encourage voters to “help protect and expand the GOP majorities in the House and Senate.”

“I’m honored to welcome President Trump back to West Virginia, because he knows we must send a true Trump ally and a conservative fighter to the U.S. Senate,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a statement on the rally. “Trump and West Virginians know that liberal Joe Manchin has failed our state on the issues that matter most by pushing for gun control, funding Planned Parenthood, and supporting Hillary Clinton’s coal-killing campaign.”

Morrissey went on, “President Trump fights for the men and women of West Virginia, and it is time we elect a conservative fighter to the U.S. Senate who will stand with our President.”

