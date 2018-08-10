White House: Omarosa Book ‘Riddled with Lies and False Accusations’

The White House responded on Friday to claims from Omarosa Manigault-Newman in her new book, asserting it is filled with lies.

“[T]his book is riddled with lies and false accusations,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement to reporters, adding:

It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks and, even worse, that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the president during her time in the administration.

Newman claims in her book that her former boss, President Donald Trump, is a racist who has repeatedly used the N-word. The Guardian published details of her book, which will be published next week.

Newman also claims that an audio tape of Trump using the N-word during his time as the star on The Apprentice exists, citing three sources who know about it. But she admits she has not heard it.

She wrote that she worked to get a copy of it and that is why she was fired from the White House.

While discussing her sudden dismissal from the White House, Newman wrote, “It had finally sunk in that the person I’d thought I’d known so well for so long was actually a racist. Using the N-word was not just the way he talks but, more disturbing, it was how he thought of me and African Americans as a whole.”

She also claims that Trump referred to Kellyanne Conway’s half-Filipino husband as a “flip” and a “goo-goo,” a claim that George Conway called “ridiculous” and “preposterous” on Twitter:

The allegation is not credible, and indeed is ridiculous, particularly in light of the timing of her departure from the White House—December 12, 2017. It’s absurd all around. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 10, 2018

No. There was one tweet, it didn’t criticize the travel ban, and it was clear at the time from my and others’ personal interactions with him that he didn’t hold it against me—not one bit. From what I saw and heard, any suggestion he would have used such slurs is preposterous. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 10, 2018

Omarosa worked with Trump on The Apprentice and followed him into the White House, drawing an annual salary of $179,700, was married at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, and brought her bridal party to the White House for photos.