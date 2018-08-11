62 Must Win GOP-Held Seats After Indictment of Chris Collins

The indictment of Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY-27) on insider trading charges by the Department of Justice on Wednesday put a “Safe Republican” seat into play and increased the number of GOP-held seats Republicans must win in November to maintain a majority in the House of Representatives to 62.

Collins’ announcement on Saturday that he will suspend his campaign and fill out the remaining few months of his term in Congress suggests that he will shortly withdraw from the race and a new GOP candidate will be named to run in November for the seat he currently holds.

The Cook Political Report downgraded the race in New York’s 27th Congressional District to “Likely Republican,” and Collins’ initial refusal to withdraw from the race gave Democrats an opportunity for several days to nationalize attacks against all Republicans in competitive House races as a simple choice of “right vs. wrong.”

The potential withdrawal of Collins from the race, however, removes that line of attack by Democrats.

The fact that Collins has been indicted, however, increases the number of competitive House races by one, and also increases the number of currently GOP-held seats Republicans must win to maintain a majority in the House from 61, as Breitbart News identified last month, to 62, with less than 90 days to go until the election.

Given the uncertainty as to the mechanics by which Collins withdraws and is replaced by another GOP candidate, and the uncertainty over the strength of that candidate, New York’s 27th Congressional District will may well remain a “competitive” race up until election day in November, even though President Trump won the district by 24 points in 2016 and Collins easily won re-election by a two to one margin.

If Republicans hold those 62 seats and flip three Democrat held seats, they will retain the majority in the House of Representatives when the 116th Congress convenes in Washington, D.C. in January 2019 with a narrow one vote margin over the Democrats, 218 to 217.

Currently, Republicans hold a 240 to 195 advantage in the House (Republicans currently hold 236 seats, with four previously GOP-held seats up in special elections on election day in November, and Democrats currently hold 193 seats, with two previously Democrat-held seats up in special elections on election day in November). With a net gain of 23 seats in November, Democrats would take a slim one vote margin majority, 218 to 217.

Of these 65 races, 27 are “looking good” for Republicans, while 38 are “hanging in the balance,” according to the latest Breitbart News rating of competitive House races.

In addition, Breitbart News has identified 24 competitive House races for seats currently held by Republicans that the GOP could win and four competitive House races in seats currently held by Democrats that the GOP could win in November to increase their potential majority in the 116th Congress beyond the slim one vote margin victories in the 65 Must Win races would give them.

The bottom line is this: Republicans need to run the table in all 65 MUST WIN seats to maintain a slim one vote majority in the House of Representatives.

And, if Republicans also run the table in the 28 COULD WIN seats, they will also increase their majority in the House by five seats, ending up with a 245 to 190 advantage over the Democrats.

The current Real Clear Politics Average of Polls gives Democrats just a 3.9 point advantage over Republicans in the generic Congressional ballot.

The latest Breitbart News breakdown of the competitive House races in the 2018 midterm elections is as follows:

26 MUST WIN GOP-held seats are “Looking Good”

36 MUST WIN GOP-held seats are “Hanging in the Balance”

1 MUST FLIP Democrat-held seat is “Looking Good”

2 MUST FLIP Democrat-held seats are “Hanging in the Balance”

24 COULD WIN GOP-held seats are “Needing a Big Push”

4 COULD FLIP Democrat-held seats are “Needing a Big Push”

Here is the breakdown of these 93 Competitive Races:

MUST WIN GOP-held seats rated “Looking Good” (26)

AZ-06 Schweikert

CA-04 McClintock

CA-21 Valadao

CO-03 Tipton

FL-06 Open

FL-25 Diaz-Balart

GA-07 Woodall

IN-02 Walorski

MI-01 Bergman

MI-06 Upton

MI-07 Walberg

MO-02 Wagner

NC-02 Holding

NC-08 Hudson

NY-01 Zeldin

NY-11 Donovan

NY-24 Katko

NY-27 Chris Collins/Open

OH-10 Turner

OH-14 Joyce

PA-10 Perry

SC-01 Open

TX-02 Open

TX-21 Open

TX-31 Carter

WI-06 Grothman

MUST WIN GOP-held seats rated “Hanging in the Balance” (36)

AR-02 Hill

CA-45 Walters

CA-48 Rohrbacher

CO-06 Coffman

FL-15 Open

FL-16 Buchanan

FL-18 Mast

FL-26 Curbelo

GA-06 Handel

IL-13 Davis

IL-14 Hultgren

MI-08 Bishop

MT-00 Gianforte

MN-02 Lewis

MN-03 Paulsen

NC-09 Open

NC-13 Budd

NE-02 Bacon

NJ-03 MacArthur

NM-02 Open

NY-22 Tenney

OH-01 Chabot

OH-12 Balderson

PA-01 Fitzpatrick

PA-16 Kelly

TX-07 Culberson

TX-23 Hurd

TX-32 Sessions

UT-04 Love

VA-02 Taylor

VA-05 Open

VA-07 Brat

WA-03 Herrera Beutler

WA-05 McMorris Rodgers

WI-01 Open

WV-03 Open

MUST FLIP Democrat-held seats rated “Looking Good” (1)

PA-14 Open

MUST FLIP Democrat-held seats rated “Hanging in the Balance” (2)

MN-1 Open

MN-8 Open

COULD WIN Republican-held seats rated “Needing a Big Push” (24)

AZ-02 Open

CA-10 Denham

CA-25 Knight

CA-39 Open

CA-49 Open

FL-27 Open

IA-01 Blum

IA-03 Young

IL-06 Roskam

IL-12 Bost

KS-02 Open

KS-03 Yoder

KY-06 Barr

ME-02 Poliquin

MI-11 Open

NJ-02 Open

NJ-07 Lance

NJ-11 Open

NY-19 Faso

PA-06 Open

PA-07 Vacant

PA-17 Rothfus

VA-10 Comstock

WA-08 Open

COULD FLIP Democrat-held seats rated “Needing a Big Push” (4)

NH-01 Open

NH-02 Kuster

NV-03 Open

MN-07 Petersen