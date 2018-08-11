Donald Trump Condemns Racism on Anniversary of Charlottesville Riots

President Donald Trump again condemned racism on Saturday in reaction to the establishment media-fueled coverage of the first anniversary of the Charlottesville riots.

“The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!”

A handful of Unite the Right protestors are preparing to mark the first anniversary of the protest by marching in Washington, DC, which may spark further riots from leftist groups. The Washington police department is working to keep the two groups apart to prevent violence.

Critics of the president are again accusing him of being a racist, citing his criticism of black journalists and athletes and questionable claims about him using the n-word during his career on The Apprentice.

Trump reminded critics that his administration was helping the black community and all Americans.

“I am proud to have fought for and secured the LOWEST African American and Hispanic unemployment rates in history,” he wrote. “Now I’m pushing for prison reform to give people who have paid their debt to society a second chance. I will never stop fighting for ALL Americans!”

