Gun-Controlled Chicago: 20 Shot from Friday Morning to Saturday Morning

Twenty people were shot in gun-controlled Chicago between Friday morning and Saturday morning. This string of shootings comes one week after 70-plus were shot in the city over a three-day time period.

The Chicago Tribune reports that there was one fatality among the 20 shooting victims. The deceased was 18-year-old male Dylan Zavala, who was shot shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday morning, Zavala “was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to his head in the 2900 block of West Pershing Road in the Brighton Park neighborhood.”

Later in the day two cousins, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, were walking to a gas station to get something to eat when bullets started flying. A bullet grazed the 15-year-old’s head and the 17-year-old was shot in the abdomen. The teens transported themselves to the hospital and both are expected to survive.

Genice Hines, the mother of the 15-year-old, said, “Chicago is a scary place to be. Even I’m scared to walk to the corner store.”

On August 6, 2018, Breitbart News reported were 70-plus shootings in Chicago over a non-holiday summer weekend. Eleven of the shooting victims died.

On August 8, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Chicago Police had made no arrests regarding the shootings that left behind 70-plus victims. Chicago Police indicate that witnesses have grown increasingly quiet in the wake of such shootings, leaving police with few leads and/or details related to the incidents.

There were nearly 800 murders in Chicago in 2016.

