On the anniversary of the deadly Charlottesville rally, senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump reaffirmed white supremacy and neo-nazism have no place in the United States.

The first daughter wrote in a series of tweets Saturday evening:

One year ago in Charlottesville, we witnessed an ugly display of hatred, racism, bigotry & violence. While Americans are blessed to live in a nation that protects liberty, freedom of speech and diversity of opinion, there is no place for white supremacy, racism and neo-nazism in our great country.

Trump encouraged Americans to come together, instead of falling victim to racial division. “Rather than tearing each other down with hatred, racism & violence, we can lift one another up, strengthen our communities and strive to help every American achieve his or her full potential!”

1:3 One year ago in Charlottesville, we witnessed an ugly display of hatred, racism, bigotry & violence. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 12, 2018

2:3 While Americans are blessed to live in a nation that protects liberty, freedom of speech and diversity of opinion, there is no place for white supremacy, racism and neo-nazism in our great country. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 12, 2018

3:3 Rather than tearing each other down with hatred, racism & violence, we can lift one another up, strengthen our communities and strive to help every American achieve his or her full potential! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 12, 2018

Earlier, President Trump acknowledged the anniversary of the Charlottesville rally by calling on all Americans to come together. “The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division,” the president tweeted. “We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!”

The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

In a follow-up tweet, President Trump touted his administration’s policy efforts to help minorities prosper. “I am proud to have fought for and secured the LOWEST African American and Hispanic unemployment rates in history,” President Trump wrote. “Now I’m pushing for prison reform to give people who have paid their debt to society a second chance. I will never stop fighting for ALL Americans!”

I am proud to have fought for and secured the LOWEST African American and Hispanic unemployment rates in history. Now I’m pushing for prison reform to give people who have paid their debt to society a second chance. I will never stop fighting for ALL Americans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

Heather Heyer, 32, was killed at last year’s rally after James Alex Fields Jr. struck her with his vehicle. Fields faces one federal hate crime, along with 28 additional charges. “Hateful ideologies will not have the last word and their adherents will not get away with violent crimes against those they target,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in respect to Fields’ indictment.

Following the tragedy, President Trump denounced the violent rally, while noting there was “blame on both sides.“

“What about the ‘alt-left’ that came charging at, as you say, the ‘alt-right,’ do they have any semblance of guilt?”

“What about the fact they came charging with clubs in hands, swinging clubs, do they have any problem? I think they do,” he asked.