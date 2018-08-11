President Donald Trump called for the FBI to release the text messages of Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Saturday.

“Why isn’t the FBI giving Andrew McCabe text massages [sic] to Judicial Watch or appropriate governmental authorities[?]” he asked.

Trump criticized the FBI for its lack of transparency and threatened to get involved. He also suggested that the FBI might destroy the text messages.

“FBI said they won’t give up even one,” he wrote. “(I may have to get involved, DO NOT DESTROY). What are they hiding?”

Trump commented on the ongoing FBI investigation after Judicial Watch founder Tom Fitton said his organization was preparing to file a lawsuit over the text messages.

“The FBI doesn’t want to turn over one text message to us. They don’t want to even look at them,” Fitton said during an appearance on Fox News with Jeanine Pirro, who was guest hosting the Hannity show on Friday night.

Trump signaled disappointment that the reputation of the agency was suffering.

“Will the FBI ever recover it’s [sic] once stellar reputation, so badly damaged by Comey, McCabe, Peter S and his lover, the lovely Lisa Page, and other top officials now dismissed or fired?” Trump asked. “So many of the great men and women of the FBI have been hurt by these clowns and losers!”:

