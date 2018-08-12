12 Shot Between Saturday Morning and Sunday Morning in Rahm Emanuel’s Chicago

At least 12 people were shot between Saturday morning and Sunday morning in Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reports that one of the 12 shooting victims was shot and wounded while trying to fend off two alleged carjackers in Uptown on Sunday morning while another—a 21-year-old man—was critically wounded while riding a bicycle after someone from a passing car opened fire on him.

The man on the bicycle was shot three times while riding “in the 11600 block of South Vincennes Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.” He managed to keep pedaling for a short distance, thereafter he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Other shooting victims included a 23-year-old man who was on “West 125th Street in the Far South Side’s West Pullman neighborhood” when he heard shots ring out. He fled for his life and was shot in the back and the hand while running. A 26-year-old woman was walking with her family at about 11:00 p.m. Saturday on Chicago’s West Side when she was shot in the leg, and about 6:15 a.m. Saturday a “28-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, right leg and stomach while in the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway.”

On August 11, Breitbart News reported that 20 people were shot between Friday morning and Saturday morning.

The Tribune reported two of those 20 shooting victims included two cousins, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, who were walking to a gas station Friday to get something to eat when bullets started flying. A bullet grazed the 15-year-old’s head and the 17-year-old was shot in the abdomen. Both teens were expected to survive but Genice Hines, the mother of the 15-year-old, said, “Chicago is a scary place to be. Even I’m scared to walk to the corner store.”

On August 6, Breitbart News reported 70-plus people were shot in Rahm Emanuel’s Chicago over the weekend which began August 3 and ended the morning of August 6. Eleven of the 70-plus shooting victims died.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.