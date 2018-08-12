Donald Trump: Omarosa a ‘Lowlife’

President Donald Trump responded to former White House aide and reality show contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman after she accused him of trying to start a “race war.”

“Lowlife, she’s a lowlife,” he replied when asked by reporters on Saturday if he felt betrayed by his former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Trump commented on the issue during a meeting with hundreds of Bikers for Trump at his club.

Newman is publishing a new book with questionable claims about the president, accusing him of being a racist.

“He wants to start a race war, he’s succeeding,” she said in an interview with TMZ on Saturday.