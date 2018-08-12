Donald Trump: Omarosa a ‘Lowlife’

Omarosa Manigault (L) who was a contestant on the first season of Donald Trump's 'The Apprentice' and is now an ordained minister, appears alongside Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump during a press conference November 30, 2015 that followed Trump's meeting with African-American religious leaders in New York. AFP PHOTO / …
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump responded to former White House aide and reality show contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman after she accused him of trying to start a “race war.”

“Lowlife, she’s a lowlife,” he replied when asked by reporters on Saturday if he felt betrayed by his former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Trump commented on the issue during a meeting with hundreds of Bikers for Trump at his club.

Newman is publishing a new book with questionable claims about the president, accusing him of being a racist.

“He wants to start a race war, he’s succeeding,” she said in an interview with TMZ on Saturday.

