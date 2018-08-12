Report: DeSantis Closes Money Gap on Putnam — Outraises Ag Commissioner 5-to-1 During Latest Filing Period

According to a report from Florida Politics published Sunday, Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) narrowed the fundraising gap between him and state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in the Florida race for it’s GOP gubernatorial nomination.

DeSantis raised over $1 million versus Putnam’s $191,901 for the week of July 28 through August 3 according to Florida Politics’ Drew Wilson.

DeSantis’ cash mostly came in through his committee account this time around, with his campaign receiving $399,031 and Friends of Ron DeSantis adding $635,100,” Wilson wrote.

Despite the good week from DeSantis, Putnam still has a commanding lead in overall fundraising. DeSantis has raised $16 million versus $37 million for Putnam. Putnam also has a cash-on-hand advantage of $4.8 million versus $2.24 million for DeSantis.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor