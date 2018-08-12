Video: Antifa, Secret Service Agents Clash Near White House

Antifa reportedly clashed with U.S. Secret Service agents in front of the White House on Sunday, as far-left counter protesters demonstrate against white nationalists attending the ‘Unite the Right’ 2 in Washington, D.C.

Footage circulating on social media purports to show Secret Service agents attempting to clear Antifa members from the area, prompting the far-left protesters to throw eggs at the federal law enforcement officers. NPR reporter Tim Mak tweeted video of eggs being thrown amid “lots of pushing,” outside the White House:

Antifa and Secret Service clash in front of the White House Eggs flying pic.twitter.com/Mia6ktnyrB — Tim Mak (@timkmak) August 12, 2018

Subsequent footage captured by Mak shows Antifa launching fireworks, eggs, and water bottles at police officers, while Secret Service agents back off from the scene:

Masked antifa launch fireworks, water bottles, eggs at cops Secret service has backed off pic.twitter.com/Jrru0by0WM — Tim Mak (@timkmak) August 12, 2018

Reuters’ David Shepardso noted Secret Service agents demonstrated “significant restraint,” as protesters refused to exit the entrance of the area:

Secret Service shows significant restraint as protesters set off flares or fireworks and would not exit entrance pic.twitter.com/TosDhFvqA6 — David Shepardson (@davidshepardson) August 12, 2018

Independent Journal Review staff writer Julio Rosas posted video purporting to show Secret Service attempting to “remove [A]ntifa blockages,” designed to prevent ‘Unite The Right’ 2 attendees from mobilizing. “Antifa is throwing items at the police,” noted Rosas:

Secret Service trying to remove antifa blockades that was set up to stop #UniteTheRight2 rally goers. Antifa is throwing items at the police. pic.twitter.com/MhEQ91DSNX — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 12, 2018

Antifa, along with various far-left groups descended on Washington, DC’s downtown core to protest against Unite The Right 2 rally goers, while demonstrating against racism, police brutality and the Trump administration.