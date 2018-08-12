Watch – Antifa Chants Death to America: ‘No Borders! No Wall! No USA at All!’

Open borders protesters and members of the left-wing anarchist group Antifa chanted death to America during a counter-protest in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

In a video by Breitbart News’ Ian Mason, Antifa members and open borders activists can be heard and seen marching down streets throughout Washington, D.C. demanding an end to the United States.

“No border, no wall, no USA at all!” Antifa and open borders activists chanted.

The mob of left-wing activists carried red flags and wore all black with masks and helmets on their heads as a counter-protest to the “Unite the Right 2” protest that took place in Lafayette Park, Washington, D.C.

Though Antifa labels itself as “anti-fascists,” the group is known for attacking and threatening onlookers, police, and supporters of President Trump.