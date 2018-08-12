Members of the left-wing anarchist group known as “Antifa” launched fireworks and other objects at the police during a counter-protest to the “Unite the Right 2” protest taking place in Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C.

A counter-protest on Sunday to the Unite the Right 2 protest quickly became an anti-police protest where members of Antifa and Black Lives Matter threatened the police, shouting “Fuck the police!” and saying “Without that badge, you’re a bitch and a half!”

Smoke bombs were also set off:

As Secret Service and D.C. police officers tried to peacefully, about 50 to 60 Antifa members piled up together to try to block the entrance of the Unite the Right 2 protesters. That’s when eggs, fireworks, and other objects started getting thrown in the police’s direction.Breitbart News reports from the ground of the counter-protest described the Antifa members as a “big mob.” What looked like a gay pride float, made and carried to the protest by Antifa, was actually a disguised pit of bamboo sticks that members could use against the police.

Ian Mason and Matt Perdie contributed to this report.