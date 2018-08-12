Watch – Antifa Mob Pepper Sprayed After Attacking Police: ‘Move Back!’

A mob of left-wing anarchists with the group “Antifa” were pepper sprayed by Washington, DC, police after starting a fight with officers on the streets.

During a counter-protest to the “Unite the Right 2” protest, Antifa members attacked police officers in an altercation on the streets of Washington, DC. The Antifa members refused to move backward and instead began blocking, attacking, and charging at officers.

That’s when the police began pepper spraying the Antifa mob as captured in exclusive Breitbart News footage.

“Move back!” police officers can be heard shouting at the mob of Antifa members.

In more footage taken by Breitbart News, members of Antifa and the left-wing Black Lives Matter group can be seen dispersing as police take back control.