Black Lives Matter activists wearing ski masks attacked and threatened drivers in Washington, D.C. during a counter-protest against the “Unite the Right 2” protest in Lafayette Park.

In footage taken by Breitbart News, Black Lives Matter activists can be seen attacking cars and threatening drivers who were attempting to drive down the streets of Washington, D.C.

“Back up! Back the fuck up!” a group of Black Lives Matter activists shouted at a driver. “Go back that way n*gg*r!” Get your ass back!”

The car eventually began backing up due to the threats.

Another driver tried passing through and was immediately met with attacks and threats by a mob of Black Lives Matter activists. The Black Lives Matter activists can be seen in this Breitbart News footage kicking the vehicle and demanding the car reverse. The car eventually backed up.

“Let him go before he gets that shit!” a Black Lives Matter activist shouted. “Let him go before we wreck that shit!”

In additional footage by Breitbart News, Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists can be seen shutting down traffic and drivers as they block the streets of Washington, D.C.

Ian Mason and Matt Perdie contributed to this report.

