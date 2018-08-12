During a counter-protest to the “Unite the Right 2” protest, a Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist antagonized a black police officer, accusing him of being a member of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK).

In exclusive footage taken by Breitbart News, a BLM activist told a black policeman that he “must be a member” of the KKK as the officer stood guard with his fellow law enforcement officers to keep counter-protesters away from the small group of white nationalists who protested with a permit at Lafayette Park.

“You must be with that shit,” the BLM activists told the officer, accusing him of being a member of the KKK.

“You must be a member … do you accept the KKK being here?” the BLM activist told the policeman who stood silent and calm.

In additional footage by Breitbart News, Antifa and BLM activists can be seen shutting down traffic and drivers as they block the streets of Washington, D.C. and attacking police officers before being pepper-sprayed.

The BLM activists and Antifa members also chanted death to the United States, shouting “No borders! No walls! No USA at all!” video footage captured by Breitbart News reveals. Antifa members, likewise, launched fireworks and other objects at the police.

Ian Mason and Matt Perdie contributed to this report.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.