At Least 33 Shot over Weekend in Rahm Emanuel’s Chicago

At least 33 people were shot over the most recent weekend in Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported that 20 were shot between Friday and Saturday morning, making that time frame the most violent of the weekend. Yet 12 more individuals were shot during the time period of Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the total number of shooting victims as “at least 33” for the weekend, noting shooting victims just prior to 5 am Monday.

One of the weekend shooting victims was a 21-year-old male on a bicycle, who was shot three times while riding his bike “in the 11600 block of South Vincennes Avenue” just before 1:30 am. He was struck in the leg, the abdomen, and grazed by a third round.

Police taped off the area near the incident to investigate (see video at top).

More than 70 individuals were shot in Rahm Emanuel’s Chicago during the weekend of August 3-6, and 11 of those victims succumbed to their injuries.

While shootings have marred weekend after weekend in Chicago this summer, they have by no means been isolated to weekends. In July Breitbart News reported that 10 people were shot and wounded and another six were shot and killed during a 24-hour period period stretching from the morning of Wednesday, July 11, to the morning of Thursday, July 12.

