Citing General Patton, Donald Trump Signs Massive Military Spending Bill

President Donald Trump traveled to Ft. Drum in New York on Monday to sign a bill funding military operations for FY 2019.

During the signing ceremony, Trump quoted one of General George Patton’s famous addresses to the troops in World War II.

“I don’t want to get any messages saying, ‘I am holding my position.’ We are not holding a damned thing … we are advancing constantly,” Trump said, quoting Patton, editing some of the more colorful language from the historic speech.

Trump said that Patton’s words “still ring true,” noting that the American military was the most powerful in the world.

“We have the best spirit, the best soldiers, ever to set foot on any battlefield, anywhere, at any time,” he said, asserting that the United States was respected again.

Trump was met at the runway by military officials as an air assault exercise was underway.

The $716 billion appropriations bill was named in honor of Sen. John McCain, but Trump did not mention the senator’s name during his speech.

According to the White House, the bill authorizes an increase of 15,600 troops, funding for 77 F-35 fighter jets and funding for 13 new battleships.

“This authorization will give America’s warfighter the firepower they need to win any conflict quickly and decisively,” he said. “We must always be on the cutting edge.”