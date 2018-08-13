Donald Trump: White House Staff Hated ‘Wacky Omarosa’

President Donald Trump criticized former White House aide and reality TV star Omarosa Manigault Newman on Monday after she released audio recordings of the president and chief of staff John Kelly.

“Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok.”

Despite Trump giving Newman a job at the White House, she turned on the president ahead of her new book about her life inside the White House. On Saturday, she accused Trump of starting a “race war.”

Trump criticized her job performance at the White House.

“People in the White House hated her,” he said. “She was vicious, but not smart.”

Trump noted that Omarosa was nasty and would constantly miss meetings and work.

“When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems,” Trump wrote. “I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired!”

Trump ridiculed the mainstream media for taking her seriously.

“While I know it’s ‘not presidential’ to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible,” he wrote. “Sorry!”

Newman released a clip of her call with Trump after she was fired by Kelly to NBC, where the president claimed that he was unaware of her firing. She also released an audio recording of the conversation she had with John Kelly when he fired her.

“The very idea a staff member would sneak a recording device into the White House Situation Room, shows a blatant disregard for our national security – and then to brag about it on national television further proves the lack of character and integrity of this disgruntled former White House employee,” Sarah Sanders said on Sunday, responding to the audio clip aired on NBC’s Meet the Press.

On Saturday, Trump described Newman as a “lowlife.”

Prior to her betrayal of the president, Omarosa was infamous in the media for telling Trump’s critics that they would have to “bow down” to him after he won the election.

