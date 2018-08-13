‘Finally’ — Donald Trump Celebrates After Agent Peter Strzok Fired by the FBI

President Donald Trump celebrated the news Monday that agent Peter Strzok had been fired by the FBI.

“Finally,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer.”

Strzok was fired on Friday by Deputy Director of the FBI David Bowdich, according to his lawyer, who argued that it was politically motivated.

Full statement from Peter Strzok’s lawyer, who says the director of the FBI office that normally handles employee discipline had decided Strzok should face only a demotion and 60-day suspension—but was overruled by the FBI’s deputy director. pic.twitter.com/djAHeboYpC — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) August 13, 2018

Strzok sent many anti-Trump texts to fellow FBI agents, including his former lover Lisa Page, while conducting the ongoing investigation of the president and his campaign.

Trump argued that the entire Russia investigation should be ended as a result.

“It is a total Hoax. No Collusion, No Obstruction—I just fight back!” he wrote.

Trump also noted that Strzok ran the investigation of Hillary Clinton, calling it a “sham.”

“It was a total fraud on the American public and should be properly redone!” he wrote.

