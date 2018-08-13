Former Gun Control Congressional Candidate Arrested for Allegedly Shooting PAC Manager

A 2017 Congressional candidate who ran on a gun control platform in Georgia was arrested last week and charged with shooting the former manager of her political action committee, according to police.

Daily Mail reports that the former candidate, 30-year-old Kellie Collins, was a Democrat running for Georgia’s 10th Congressional seat. She pulled out of that race last year for “personal reasons” and was arrested last week on murder charges.

WSBT reports that Collins ran on “responsible gun regulation to protect the community.” And Online Athens quoted Collins’ campaign website saying she wanted to “(e)nsure a more careful monitoring process in gun sales from both retailers and private dealers to protect all parties involved and shield the community from the effects of firearms falling into the wrong hands.”

The body of Collins’ former PAC manager, 41-year-old Curt Jason Cain, was found at his home last week. Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton ruled that Cain was killed with a firearm.

Cain’s car was missing from his home when his body was discovered, resulting in grand larceny charges for Collins as well.

While running for Congress, Collins told Girls Really Rule: “When your friends and family are depending on you to make ethical decisions that affect their lives for many years, a member of Congress should hold her or himself to a much higher standard than the bare minimum that many GOP members are currently using as a benchmark.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.