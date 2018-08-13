Kirsanow: GOP Rep. Yoder Will Invite Mass Migration With Catch-and-Release Giveaway

Kansas Rep. Kevin Yoder’s catch-and-release spending plan “will encourage further massive waves of illegal immigration into the country,” says Peter Kirsanow, a GOP-appointed member of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

“American workers finally have a beneficial labor market after suffering years of high unemployment and stagnant wages,” he said in an August 7 letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan. “Now Republicans in Congress want to blow it by gutting immigration enforcement,” Kirsanow added.

Kirsanow, who was appointed to the seven-member commission by former President George W. Bush, is one of the few voices speaking up against Yoder’s July 25 decisive endorsement of a Democratic spending amendment which revives the catch-and-release rules set by former President Barack Obama.

The amendment is now in the draft 2019 sending bill, and it would revive Obama’s rules which allowed hundreds of thousands of Central American economic migrants into the United States. The amendment bars President Donald Trump’s officials from spending any money to implement the asylum reforms announced in June by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“Reversing the Attorney General’s decision to enforce the law as it has been understood for almost 40 years will encourage further massive waves of illegal immigration into the country,” said Kirsanow’s letter to Ryan. “Attorney General Sessions’ decision to return to the understanding of the asylum laws that was in place from 1980-2016 is an effort to stop people at the border before they enter the country.”

Sessions’ reforms are already causing a “dramatic” reduction in successful asylum-claims by migrants, say immigration lawyers. That is good news for Americans seeking a wage raise but is bad news for the lawyers and for cheap-labor employers who gained when 400,000 Central American migrants got work permits in 2017.

So far, White House officials have been publicly silent on the Yoder’s July 25 giveaway to the cheap-labor employers. The giveaways also included expanding the H-2A and H-2B visa-work programs and also changing green-card rules in a way that could dramatically boost white-collar outsourcing of professionals’ jobs to Indian companies.

“I’ve not yet seen anything – but maybe that is a function of that fact that it is August in Washington,” Kisanow told Breitbart News, adding:

It seems as if this is coming in under-the-radar and it could be passed without sufficient time for discussion … This is really a big deal — it eviscerates any notion of having control of the border.

Without Sessions’ reforms, people cross the border to claim asylum, and then disappear into the illegal-migrant workforce, he said.

White House officials have declined to answer questions from Breitbart News about the apparent lack of response to Yoder’s giveaways.

Sessions called Yoder July 25 to protest the pending amendment, but Yoder rebuffed Sessions.

There is no evidence that Yoder has followed up on his July 28 promise to fix his asylum giveaway, sources have told Breitbart News.

Yoder’s decision to gut immigration controls reportedly contributed to his poor showing in his August 8 Kansas primary, which then prompted the non-partisan Cook Political Report to describe his race as a “toss-up,” instead of a”Lean Republican.”

In his letter, Kirsanow urged Ryan to let the House debate the issues instead of letting Yoder and 29 other GOP legislators insert laws into the must-pass 2019 appropriations bill. He wrote:

If Congress wants the asylum laws to cover people who have violent home lives or who live in countries that are more violent than the United States, it should draft appropriate legislation and pass a law. Then the policy change can be fully debated and the American people can let their representatives know what they think … … illegal immigration (and high levels of immigration generally) are largely responsible for the declining employment prospects and wages of low-skilled Americans generally, and black men in particular. Right now, unemployment is at 3.9 percent. Black unemployment is at 6.5 percent. We could only dream of these numbers while mired in years-long stagnation. We have more people re-entering the workforce after spending years not even looking for work. And wages are finally ticking up – MarketWatch reports, “the cost of worker compensation in the form of pay and benefits edged up to 2.8% to mark the biggest yearly gain since 2008.” In short, American workers finally have a beneficial labor market after suffering years of high unemployment and stagnant wages. And now Republicans in Congress want to blow it by gutting immigration enforcement.

Four million Americans turn 18 each year and begin looking for good jobs in the free market — but the government provides green cards to roughly 1 million legal immigrants and temporary work-permits to roughly 3 million foreign workers.

The Washington-imposed economic policy of economic growth via immigration shifts wealth from young people towards older people by flooding the market with cheap foreign labor. That process spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. The policy also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families, including many who are now struggling with opioid addictions.

Business groups and Democrats tout polls which prod Americans to declare support for migrants or the claim that the United States is a “Nation of Immigrants.” The alternative “priority or fairness” polls — plus the 2016 election — show that voters in the polling booth put a much higher priority on helping their families, neighbors, and fellow nationals get decent jobs in a high-tech, high-immigration, low-wage economy.