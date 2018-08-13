Nonfatal Car Crash Kills Two

Two people have died following a car crash on the I-5, but neither were killed by the collision.

At 3:44 a.m. on Sunday, two drivers collided in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Natomas, Sacramento. What began as a relatively minor accident quickly escalated when the two pulled off the highway and began to fight in a fit of road rage.

One of them was killed by blunt force trauma in the altercation. The survivor was struck by another passing driver. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. California Highway Patrol public information officer Mike Zerfas, said that the incident “escalated from a traffic collision to a fight to a homicide.”

Traffic was only briefly obstructed. Now their families survive them, mourning a fit of deadly road rage.