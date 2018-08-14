Jeff Flake: Calling Omarosa a ‘Dog’ Is ‘Unbecoming’ of a President

Sen. Jeff Flake scolded President Donald Trump on Tuesday for calling Omarosa Manigault-Newman a “dog,” urging more Republicans to speak out against the president.

“This kind of language is unbecoming of a President of the United States,” Flake wrote. “There is no excuse for it, and Republicans should not be okay with it.”

Trump described Manigault-Newman as “a crazed, crying lowlife” and thanked his chief of staff John Kelly for “quickly firing that dog!”

The president frequently uses the word dog to describe his enemies.

“Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone,” Trump wrote about his former strategist Steve Bannon who left the White House in January.

He also ridiculed former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates as “starting to choke like dogs” when questioned by members of Congress.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly used the word “dog” to refer to his opponent Hillary Clinton, noting that she “lied like a dog” about her emails and “cheated like a dog” in the debates.

In the Republican primaries, Trump said that Sen. Marco Rubio “sweats like a dog.” Trump also noted that presidential candidate Mitt Romney “choked like a dog” in the 2008 presidential race and Glenn Beck was “fired like a dog” from Fox News.

In 2012, Trump said that former President Barack Obama’s pastor was “dumped like a dog.”