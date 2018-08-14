Leah Vukmir Wins Wisconsin Senate GOP Primary

Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir won the state’s Senate Republican primary in a significant victory for the Republican establishment on Tuesday, according to Decision Desk HQ and the Cook Political Report.

Decision Desk reported on Tuesday night that Vukmir beat Marine veteran and businessman Kevin Nicholson in the Wisconsin Senate GOP primary. Vukmir garnered significant support from fellow Republicans with endorsements from House Speaker Paul Ryan, multiple House Republicans, the National Rifle Association (NRA), and former Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Vukmir will now face off against Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI); Baldwin faces a competitive race given that Wisconsin flipped to red for the first time in decades during the 2016 presidential election. The Cook Political Report suggested that the race leans likely Democrat.

Projection: state Sen. Leah Vukmir (R) wins primary to face Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D) in November. @CookPolitical rating: Likely D. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 15, 2018

Vukmir held a significant early lead during election night on Tuesday, featuring strong support in the greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin, region.

The Wisconsin legislator criticized her opponent, Wisconsin businessman Kevin Nicholson, for having a longer track record as a Democrat than “his track record as a Republican.”

Vukmir said, “I think that is the issue. Who can you trust to follow through and make sure that the conservative principles that everyone in this room holds near and dear” are championed?”

Alexandra Smith, the executive director for America Rising, said that they plan to expose Sen. Baldwin’s progressive record in a statement on Tuesday night.

Smith said:

Senator Tammy Baldwin is an ineffective career politician who votes in lockstep with liberal leaders like Chuck Schumer. Wisconsinites deserve a Senator who represents their values and not those of the progressive left. Baldwin has obstructed President Trump at every turn by voting against tax reform, against the repeal of ObamaCare, and opposing his Supreme Court nominees. America Rising PAC has been tracking and researching Senator Baldwin and will continue to expose her liberal agenda to the Wisconsin electorate that voted for President Trump in 2016.

Vukmir also chastised the liberal media for attacking President Donald Trump. Vukmir said that “a liberal elite and the media want nothing more than to bring this president down. I want to see President Trump succeed. When he succeeds, America succeeds.”