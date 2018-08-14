North Dakota City Seeks AR-15s for School Resource Officers

Bismarck, North Dakota, is seeking fifteen AR-15 rifles for school resource officers (SROs), and they want to store those guns at the schools, where officers could quickly grab them in the event of an attack.

CNN spoke with Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch about acquiring AR-15 rifles and storing the firearms in safes in the school.

He said, “The SROs (school resource officers) will be the only ones who have access to this equipment.” He added that SROs have rifles and emergency equipment in the car but noted that it is not realistic to expect them to run to the car during an attack, retrieve a rifle, then come back in and stop an attack before someone is hurt or killed.

Draovitch said, “If something happens, they’re not going to have time to go running out to their cars. All we’re trying to do is make it more accessible so they can get to it more quickly.”

Bismarck police are seeking “almost $26,000 in their 2019 budget … to buy the rifles, heavy body armor and bleeding control kits for the city’s nine high schools and middle schools.”

KFYR reports that Bismarck Public Schools safety coordinator Becky LaBella said, “Hopefully we never find ourselves in a situation of an active shooter. But if we do, we really want to make sure that our SRO’s are equipped with the tools that they need to do their job effectively.”

