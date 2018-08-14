Donald Trump: Omarosa a ‘Dog’ and a ‘Crazed, Crying Lowlife’

President Donald Trump continued to criticize his former White House aide, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, on Tuesday, calling her a “dog.”

“When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”:

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Omarosa continues to provide the media with recordings of campaign aides and her White House colleagues as she promotes her new book.

She claims she heard a tape of Trump saying the “N-word” on the set of The Apprentice after she finished her book and that the Trump campaign discussed ways to handle it.

In new audio released to CBS, two campaign aides are heard discussing the possibility of a tape.

White House official Lynne Patton said in a statement that Manigault-Newman contacted her after General Kelly fired her, claiming she had heard the recording of Trump using the N-word.

“Today, the individual who Omarosa confirmed to me as having played the second-hand audio recording to her last year confirmed that they have no tape, never had possession of a tape, never claimed to have possession of a tape and never played such a tape for Ms. Manigault-Newman,” she concluded: