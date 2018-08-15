CNN Poll: Nancy Pelosi ‘Not That Important’ to Midterm Voters

Voters, even Republican voters, do not see voting against House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in the 2018 midterms as their top concern, according to a CNN poll released on Wednesday afternoon.

Though Republicans have been focusing on Pelosi over other issues like the potential impeachment of President Donald Trump, the poll found that just 16% of Republican voters surveyed said Pelosi was “extremely important” to their vote this year while another 18% said she was “very important.” But 48% of Republican voters surveyed said Pelosi was “not that important” while 13% said Pelosi was “moderately important” to their vote.

Pelosi has vowed to take back her Speakership if Democrats win back the House and attacks against her may well work in certain districts.

But when asked what issues were “extremely important” or “very important” to their vote, voters named health care (81%), the economy (80%), immigration (77%), corruption (74%), gun policy (73%), taxes (71%), President Donald Trump (68%), trade policy (64%), and even so-called “Russian collusion” (45%) before Pelosi (34%).

Nationally, 14% of voters said Pelosi was “extremely” important to their vote while another 20% said she was “very” important. The poll found that 21% of voters said Pelosi was “moderately” important to their vote while 38% said she was “not that important.”

In comparison, 45% of voters nationally said Trump was “extremely” important to their vote while another 22% said he was “very” important. Just 11% said Trump was “moderately” important while 18% said Trump was “not that important.”

The CNN poll, conducted August 9-12, has a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percentage points.

Though Pelosi may not be the top issue that motivates 2018 voters, she still remains deeply unpopular. A recent poll found that 73% of Americans, including 49% of Democrats, want someone else to be Speaker if Democrats do take back the House in November.