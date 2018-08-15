The left-wing investigative journalism outlet ProPublica took to Twitter Monday to solicit the public’s help in bringing down President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee by uncovering who Judge Brett Kavanaugh invited to Washington Nationals’ baseball games.

“Did you attend a Washington Nationals game in 2017?” ProPublica tweeted. “You might be able to help us. Really”:

Did you attend a Washington Nationals game in 2017? You might be able to help us. Really. https://t.co/LAhGBWiI6u pic.twitter.com/Y2Xhkx6ir0 — ProPublica (@ProPublica) August 13, 2018

The tweet includes a link to the article the outlet wrote that has a form readers may fill out to share their dirt.

The Washington Post reported Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh accumulated credit card debt from buying baseball tickets.

Kavanaugh reported having between $60,000 to $200,000 in credit card debt in 2016. He also reported having the same amount of debt in 2006, the year he joined the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

“According to the White House, Kavanaugh’s debt was accrued from purchasing Washington Nationals regular season and playoff tickets for himself and several friends, White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah told the Post,” the Washington Examiner reported. “Shah also revealed that a portion of the debt was from home improvements.”

But ProPublica — which is funded by leftists like billionaire George Soros — believes that if it can uncover who Kavanaugh took to the games, it can use it against him as he faces Senate confirmation hearings next month.

ProPublica reported:

But the White House and Kavanaugh are not answering questions about what happened. Who did Kavanaugh buy tickets for? How did they reimburse him? Was this properly disclosed? And how was all of this treated for tax purposes? Kavanaugh is up for one of the most powerful positions in the land. A lifelong position. We think it’s important to figure out as much as we can about a nominee’s background before he is confirmed. So we’re turning to you.

The article goes on to say that having information about who Kavanaugh went with to baseball games would help “understand more about his relationships and any potential questions they might raise for the Supreme Court justice.”

Under a “Here’s what we know already” sub-headline, ProPublica wrote that Kavanaugh has gone to games with District Judge James E. Boasberg, an Obama nominee, who was his roommate in law school.

And “he’s been photographed at least twice wearing blue striped polo shirts.”

“We’d especially like to figure out where he sat, how many seats he bought and which friends attended games with him,” ProPublica wrote.

