Nancy Pelosi: Maxine Waters ‘Strikes Fear in the Heart’ of Trump

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed on Wednesday that Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) “strikes fear in the heart” of President Donald Trump.

Pelosi was responding to Trump’s tweet that wished “Happy Birthday to the leader of the Democrat Party, Maxine Waters!”

Happy Birthday to the leader of the Democrat Party, Maxine Waters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2018

Happy birthday to my friend and colleague @RepMaxineWaters. You are a strong, courageous and dedicated role model who knows how to get the job done. And that strikes fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/a5wyMd9wX7 — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 15, 2018

Over the weekend in interviews with MSNBC and PoliticusUSA, Pelosi claimed that Republicans were scared of Waters and her because the California Democrats were effective female legislators.

Pelosi, who got Democrats Obamacare and infamously said that Congress had to pass the bill to find out what was in it, even said Republicans were scared of her because she eats their lunch and outsmarts them at the negotiating table.

“They sat across the table from me, they know I can eat their lunch on the negotiations and I always have,” she told PoliticusUSA before later telling MSNBC that Republicans have always been afraid of her because she raises tons of money and outsmarts them at the negotiating table.

Pelosi and Waters, though, have clashed this year over impeachment and Waters’ call for anti-Trump agitators to “harass” members of the Trump administration. Pelosi even called Waters’ incendiary remarks “unacceptable.”