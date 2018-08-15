Prosecutors Mulling Charges for Teen Who Pushed Friend Off Bridge

Authorities say prosecutors are considering criminal charges for a teenager accused of pushing a 16-year-old girl off a Washington state bridge.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit announced Tuesday that it finished its investigation and is handing over the case to the prosecutor’s office to recommend criminal charges for Taylor Smith, 18, who is accused of pushing Jordan Holgerson, 16, off a bridge in Moulton Falls on August 7, the Columbian reported.

The sheriff’s office said that Smith is cooperating with the authorities.

A video of the incident showed Holgerson plunging 60 feet into the Lewis River in Moulton Falls, causing her to suffer five broken ribs and other injuries from the fall. Holgerson was standing on the bridge when Smith allegedly came up from behind and pushed her.

Holgerson had been released from a local hospital Thursday and is recovering from her injuries at home, but a trauma surgeon at the hospital said it could take months for her to recover fully.

Kristie Morgan, Holgerson’s aunt, set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for Jordan’s medical expenses. As of Wednesday afternoon, the page raised $3,276 of its $5,000 goal.