Suspects Allegedly Armed with ‘Assault Rifle’ Flee as Pharmacist Opens Fire with Revolver

Two suspects allegedly armed with an “assault rifle” entered Karemore pharmacy in Princess Anne, Maryland, Monday afternoon only to flee as the pharmacist opened fire with a revolver.

Delmarva.com reports that the two suspects were allegedly wearing ski masks when they entered the pharmacy and Wasim Amir was in his office, but came out amid “some commotion.” He said, “The man with the rifle ordered everyone down on the ground,” Amir said, “including one customer, a woman, who happened to be in the store.”

Amir grabbed a revolver out of his desk drawer and walked out to confront the suspects. He said, “When he saw my revolver, he yelled to the other man to run, saying ‘He has a gun’ and both of them started running away. I fired once in their direction, but it doesn’t seem like anyone was hit.”

Pharmacy workers pressed panic buttons to alert police, as the suspects fled.

Police arrested 22-year-old Cody Allen King and 22-year-old Justin Michael Bull. Both were charged with “armed robbery, robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.”

