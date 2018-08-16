Donald Trump Ridicules Andrew Cuomo for Saying America Was Never Great

President Donald Trump ridiculed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday for saying during a speech that America was never great.

“Can you believe this is the Governor of the Highest Taxed State in the U.S., Andrew Cuomo, having a total meltdown!” Trump wrote, highlighting the quote.

“We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great,” Cuomo said during a speech at a bill-signing ceremony for new penalties for sex trafficking.

On Monday, President Trump urged Cuomo to run against him in 2020, even though he said the New York governor told him he would never run if he was seeking re-election.

“Oh, please do it. Please. Please,” Trump said. “He did say that. Maybe he meant it. The one thing we know — and they do say — anybody that runs against Trump suffers.”