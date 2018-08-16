Donald Trump: My Campaign Rallies ‘De-Energize’ Democrats

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would continue to campaign for Republicans in the mid-terms, arguing that his appearances made Democrats less likely to vote.

“I think the Democrats give up when I turn out,” he said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “If you want to know the truth, I don’t think it energizes them. I think it de-energizes them. I think they give up when I turn out.”

The president has campaigned in over a dozen different places in 2018 and hosted several fundraisers for the Republican party.

He estimated that he would make about 50 different political appearances and that the Republican party would do well in the midterms.

“As long as I can get out and campaign, I think they’re going to win, I really do,” he said. “It’s a lot of work for me. I have to make 50 stops, it’s a lot. So, there aren’t a lot of people that can do that, physically. Fortunately, I have no problem with that.”

The president bragged that his social media endorsements were uniquely powerful in the midterms.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “So the tweet normally will do it. Lot of these people picked up 30, 40 points just by the fact that I endorsed,” he said.