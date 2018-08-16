Donald Trump Trolls Omarosa with ‘Kind Words’ Video

President Donald Trump mockingly thanked Omarosa Manigault-Newman on Thursday for her kind words about him during his presidential campaign.

“Thank you for the kind words Omarosa!” Donald Trump wrote on Twitter, sharing a highlight video of the former aide saying positive things about the president, released by the Republican National Committee.

Thank you for the kind words Omarosa! https://t.co/PMmNG6iIsi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

The video features Omarosa calling Trump a “friend” with “incredible character” and “great vision.” She said she was “honored” to be part of the administration.

She is also featured leading a “Trump Train” chant during the 2016 campaign.

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump responded to Omarosa in a statement released by the Trump campaign.

“Woman to woman, I shared a connection with Omarosa as a friend and a campaign sister, and I am absolutely shocked and saddened by her betrayal and violation on a deeply personal level,” Lara Trump said. “I hope it’s all worth it for you, Omarosa, because some things you just can’t put a price on.”