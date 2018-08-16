Donald Trump Trolls Omarosa with ‘Kind Words’ Video

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 1: (AFP OUT) President Donald Trump holds an African American History Month listening session attended by Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault (L) and other officials in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. …
President Donald Trump mockingly thanked Omarosa Manigault-Newman on Thursday for her kind words about him during his presidential campaign.

“Thank you for the kind words Omarosa!” Donald Trump wrote on Twitter, sharing a highlight video of the former aide saying positive things about the president, released by the Republican National Committee.

The video features Omarosa calling Trump a “friend” with “incredible character” and “great vision.” She said she was “honored” to be part of the administration.

She is also featured leading a “Trump Train” chant during the 2016 campaign.

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump responded to Omarosa in a statement released by the Trump campaign.

“Woman to woman, I shared a connection with Omarosa as a friend and a campaign sister, and I am absolutely shocked and saddened by her betrayal and violation on a deeply personal level,” Lara Trump said. “I hope it’s all worth it for you, Omarosa, because some things you just can’t put a price on.”

