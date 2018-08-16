Kansas Secretary of State and GOP nominee for governor Kris Kobach says he will be “breaking the cycle of history” should he win the Kansas governorship.

During an exclusive interview with Breitbart News after winning the GOP primary for governor against incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer — setting a political historic precedent — Kobach said should he win the general election, he would be making history once again.

Since 1974, the Kansas governorship has continued to swing back and forth from Democrat to Republican. A Kobach victory would crush that more than 40 year pattern in the state.

“We’re going to be breaking the cycle of history if we win this campaign,” Kobach said.

Kobach described the general election as a race between “one conservative and two liberal progressives,” referring to his Democrat opponent Laura Kelly and left-wing Independent candidate, Greg Orman.

Kelly is a hardliner with her pro-abortion views, earning her the endorsement of Planned Parenthood, the leading abortion provider in the country.

“She is the protégé of Kathleen Sebelius,” Kobach told Breitbart News. Sebelius is the former Kansas governor and one of the architects and lead enforcer of Obamacare.

Meanwhile, Orman is funding his own campaign with his large war chest and painting himself as the moderate in the race. Orman, though, has donated money to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Al Franken.

“He’s a Democrat in everything but name,” Kobach said of Orman.

Kobach — seen as the rightful heir to the “America First” movement — has centered his campaign on reducing the state’s record-breaking sales taxes, which impact working-class Kansans the most, and fighting illegal immigration in the state by ending in-state tuition for illegal aliens.