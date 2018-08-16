A father furious at a man taking upskirt video of his teenage daughter at a Target store acted quickly on Sunday to stop the man, and it was all caught on the store’s surveillance cameras.

Police reported that Ismael Duarte kicked a cell phone out of the hands of suspected pervert Jorge A. Ibarra, Jr., 29, who Duarte saw kneeling down and taking photos up a woman’s skirt as she stood in a checkout line at the Target store in Cypress, California, the New York Post reported.

Duarte told investigators that he saw the suspect trying to take video up his 15-year-old daughter’s skirt earlier that evening and when he saw the man trying to do the same thing to another woman in the checkout line, he acted.

Store surveillance cameras caught the encounter in the checkout line:

“I’m pissed off that I didn’t do more than I did but I wish I would have, because I’m so angry,” Duarte told Fox 11. “If you’re watching, just know you messed with the wrong family, that’s all I got to say.”

The furious father confronted the suspect and then followed him out of the store snapping photos of the man with his own cell phone.

Ibarra was able to get away from the scene, but the images snapped by Duarte was enough to help police track the suspect down and arrest him.

In a statement, a Target spokeswoman said, “The safety and security of our guests is very important. We have no tolerance for this behavior in our stores. … We will help law enforcement in any way.”

Ibarra was booked into the Orange County Jail on a charge of invasion of privacy. His bail was set at $25,000.

Police are asking if anyone has encountered the suspect in similar incidents.

